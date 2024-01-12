Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

