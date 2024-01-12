Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 322,264 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $412,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94. The company has a market capitalization of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

