SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Reduced by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,631,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,037. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $233.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.25.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.