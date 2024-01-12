SFI Advisors LLC Buys 10,902 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust International IPO ETF accounts for 2.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.