SFI Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after buying an additional 272,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 174,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. 35,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,771. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

