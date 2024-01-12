Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD) Shares Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 12.15% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 1,843.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,080 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.