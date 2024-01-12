SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 19,119 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 178.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Invesco Semiconductors ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 117,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

