AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 208.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 108.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

