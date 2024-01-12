SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

