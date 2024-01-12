SFI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 34,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

