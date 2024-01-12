Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,512. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 361,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

