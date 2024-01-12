AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 138.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at $534,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 66.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

