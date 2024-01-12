AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get AZZ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.