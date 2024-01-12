Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE AM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 131,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,206,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 438,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

