Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 1,389,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715,661. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

