Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.87. 130,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.