SFI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 12,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,168. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

