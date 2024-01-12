SFI Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 3.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.