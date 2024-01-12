FY2024 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JNPR stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

