Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of THQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

