Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and approximately $507,291.46 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.09675713 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $532,109.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.