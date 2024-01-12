Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,076.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $884.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $917.68.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $915.97 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $924.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $842.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.