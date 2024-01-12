Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

DAL opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

