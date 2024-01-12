Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.02. 282,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

