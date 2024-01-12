BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 171,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,795. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

