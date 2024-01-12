Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 3,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.