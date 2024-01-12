Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.6% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000,000 after purchasing an additional 789,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after buying an additional 580,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.