Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 341,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,124. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

