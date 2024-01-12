RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in RB Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in RB Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,900,000 after acquiring an additional 148,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

