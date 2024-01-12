Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Cementos Argos Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Cementos Argos stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

