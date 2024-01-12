Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Increases By 158.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of CFWFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 2,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.
About Calfrac Well Services
