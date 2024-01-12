Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Increases By 158.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFWFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 2,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

