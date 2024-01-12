Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,591. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

