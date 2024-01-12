Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of NJDCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Nidec has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

