Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Expands By 149.0%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,684. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.