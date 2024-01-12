Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Grows By 123.4%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vince by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vince by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

