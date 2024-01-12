Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Grows By 123.4%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vince Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
