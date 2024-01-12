The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $33.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 125,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 898,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

