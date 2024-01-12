Equita Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $835.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

