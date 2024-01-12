Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

