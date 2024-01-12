Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 77,661 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

VCIT stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

