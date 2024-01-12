Equita Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 265,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

