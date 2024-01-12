Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

