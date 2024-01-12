Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,047 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $285.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

