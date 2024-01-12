Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap One were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Snap One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Snap One by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap One

About Snap One

(Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.