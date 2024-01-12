255,256 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Digi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

