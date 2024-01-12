Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

