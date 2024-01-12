Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 805,067 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

