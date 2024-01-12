Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679,381 shares during the period. Amcor comprises 2.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Amcor worth $54,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,251,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 1,160,061 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 219,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,653,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

