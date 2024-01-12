Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of HealthEquity worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

