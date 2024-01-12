Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

