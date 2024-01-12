Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 514 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 54.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.